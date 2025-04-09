Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963,260 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRGY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

CRGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Williams Trading set a $16.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This represents a 8.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.