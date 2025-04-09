Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,064,065 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064,065 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

About Aramark



Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

