Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Price

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Avient alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avient

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 422,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,078. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,321,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after buying an additional 882,234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,675,000 after acquiring an additional 797,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,185,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 276,357 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.