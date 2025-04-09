Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Price

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BANC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BANC

Banc of California Stock Performance

NYSE BANC traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,877. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1,287.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 45,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,393,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Tiptree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.