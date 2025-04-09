Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $67.64 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $67,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

