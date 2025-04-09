Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 94,938 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $69,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.77.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.2 %

FTNT stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

