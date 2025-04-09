Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.4% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.