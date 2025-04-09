Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.56 and last traded at $60.42. 7,717,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 17,366,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 755,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

