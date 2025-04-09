WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Trading 11.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.89. 815,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,781,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

WeRide Stock Up 9.8 %

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WeRide

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

