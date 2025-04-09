Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Purchases C$31,460.00 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,460.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Sime Armoyan acquired 14,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$31,820.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Sime Armoyan purchased 75,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$470.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 13,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,785.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 25,000 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sime Armoyan purchased 25,800 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,750.00.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE WRG opened at C$2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$74.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.56. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WRG. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Western Energy Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ATB Capital set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Western Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp operates as an oilfield service industry in Canada and the United States of America. The company functions its drilling services through two segments namely, Contract drilling and Production services. Its contract drilling segment is involved in drilling rigs with ancillary equipment as well as provides such services to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.