Westlake Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,290 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,987% compared to the typical daily volume of 589 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Westlake by 6,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 1,668.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Westlake Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WLK traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. 315,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.29. Westlake has a one year low of $79.94 and a one year high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

