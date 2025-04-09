What is Capital One Financial’s Estimate for EE Q3 Earnings?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Excelerate Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

EE opened at $24.60 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

