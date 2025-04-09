What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for AMD FY2026 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.34.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $65,897,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

