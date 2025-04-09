What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Tilray FY2025 Earnings?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Tilray in a research note issued on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

