What is William Blair’s Forecast for BWIN Q1 Earnings?

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Baldwin Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Baldwin Insurance Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

BWIN opened at $38.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,917.80. This represents a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

