What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Graco FY2026 Earnings?

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $73.92 on Monday. Graco has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 9,453.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 395,991 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

