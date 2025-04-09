What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for DRI FY2025 Earnings?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $9.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.49. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.38.

NYSE DRI opened at $186.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $211.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day moving average is $180.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $2,888,762.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,092.64. This trade represents a 25.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. The trade was a 25.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,047 shares of company stock valued at $11,947,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after buying an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

