What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for OLLI FY2028 Earnings?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Shares of OLLI opened at $103.49 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,767.41. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $554,572.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,548.16. The trade was a 28.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

