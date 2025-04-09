Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$71,700.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,700.00.
- On Friday, April 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 27th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 11,200 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,168.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,600.00.
WCP stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,354. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCP. Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.52.
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
