William Blair Has Bullish Estimate for UniFirst Q3 Earnings

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UniFirst

UniFirst Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $161.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average of $197.63. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. FMR LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.