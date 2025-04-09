Williams-Sonoma Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $139.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. The trade was a 43.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,720 shares of company stock worth $20,616,369. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

