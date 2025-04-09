Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,609 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 333,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

