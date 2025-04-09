Winslow Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,693,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 281,587 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $449,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

GE opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.71. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

