Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 286,624 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286,624 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $279,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

BSX stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

