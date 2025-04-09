Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,767,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,031,000. Fiserv makes up 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $1,406,452,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.64.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

