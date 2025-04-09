Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stake Lowered by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Workiva makes up about 3.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $54,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 14,650.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

WK stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $890,266.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. The trade was a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $475,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,352.16. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

