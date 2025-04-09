World Investment Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

