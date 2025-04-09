World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $353.32 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.73.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.