World Investment Advisors Buys 415 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

