World Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 111.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Masco were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

