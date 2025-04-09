World Investment Advisors Invests $354,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.