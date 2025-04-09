World Investment Advisors Invests $354,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

