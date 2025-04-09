World Investment Advisors Makes New $307,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 5.2 %

DD stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

