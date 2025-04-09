World Investment Advisors Purchases 146 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after acquiring an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.71. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

