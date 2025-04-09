World Investment Advisors Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.14.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

