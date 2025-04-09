WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $153.14 and last traded at $157.21. Approximately 27,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 27,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.09.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

