Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Major Shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

