Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Position Reduced by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,951 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yelp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE YELP opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This represents a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,227.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.