YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTYGet Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.29. 4,727,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 2,640,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter.

About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

