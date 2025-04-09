Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for APA

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for APA in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. APA has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in APA by 1,087.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of APA by 5,718.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in APA by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

