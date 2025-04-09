Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Markel Group

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Markel Group in a report released on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $24.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $26.15. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $23.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $30.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $105.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $30.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $112.95 EPS.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,671.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,417.65 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,860.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,740.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

