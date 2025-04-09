Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for CRS Earnings

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

CRS opened at $150.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.17. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $213.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after buying an additional 979,313 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after purchasing an additional 779,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,505,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 592,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after purchasing an additional 479,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 476,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

