Zazove Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

Zazove Associates LLC reduced its position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,045 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Urban One were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

UONE opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter.

In other Urban One news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899.78. The trade was a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

