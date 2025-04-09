Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 822199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

A number of analysts have commented on ZETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,042,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after buying an additional 2,623,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

