138,286 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,146,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Crocs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Crocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

