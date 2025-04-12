2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $26.08. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 573,426 shares trading hands.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

