30,550 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 386,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.