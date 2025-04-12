388 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $520.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

