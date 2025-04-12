3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Down 13.7% – Time to Sell?

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $17.87. 29,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 16,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
3D Printing ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.26.
About 3D Printing ETF
