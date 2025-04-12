6,015 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average is $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

