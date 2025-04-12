70,428 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

